Follansbee hosts fall market

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) -- United Steel Workers with Weirton local 9211 say they want a governor who cares about them and they believe that’s not governor Jim Justice. USW now endorses Gubernatorial Democratic nominee Ben Salango on the premise he will provide more jobs with better wages to the Northern Panhandle.

Salango says if Brooke County wants to see their natural gas power plant to fruition, then West Virginia needs a change up the governor... Implying Governor Jim Justice is solely concerned with the coal industry.