Follansbee hosts fall market

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — Follansbee is holding an open air fall market this month at 743 Main Street.
The market features artisans, crafters, makers and specialty vendors.
It runs through October 29, weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
