FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of Follansbee hired Joe DiBartolomeo as their new city manager last month.

Council will now hold a special meeting to approve his contract.

According to Mayor David Velegol, DiBartolomeo will officially start the job on August first.

The mayor says in the next 7 to 10 days that special meeting will take place.

DiBartolomeo was hired after Jack McIntosh announced he was resigning early in June.

DiBartolomeo presented why he would be a good fit before council at last month.

Mayor David Velegol talked with 7News Monday night after the announcement of the special meeting that DiBartolomeo will be a great addition to the city and will bring a lot of structure because of his military background.

He’s very formal on procedures and making sure everybody, not only himself, but making sure everybody follows procedures. So, it’ll be a nice addition. Everybody has different strengths and Joe’s is structure so it will be good for the city.

During last month’s meeting, the board voted 4 to 2 in favor of DiBartolomeo.

The city manager position is for a two-year term.

Before accepting this position in Follansbee, DiBartolomeo worked in Weirton as the city manager there.