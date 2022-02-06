Follansbee residents are “stuffing a truck” for storm victims in Kentucky

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Here in the Ohio Valley, we certainly know what it’s like to be devastated by a natural disaster.



So, the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce is passing along some help to a neighboring state in need.



Operation Stuff the Truck is happening now.



Several businesses serve as donation sites for non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, toiletries and small appliances.



All items collected will be stuffed in a truck, or trucks, and taken to Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

The small community was torn apart by tornadoes a few months ago.

What it does is it really brings our group of chamber members together as one unit going forward to really benefit a cause and feel good about what we do and how we do that. And we’re all thankful for the businesses that we have that we’re able to give back to our community as well as another one Eric Fithyan – President, Follansbee Chamber of Commerce

You can drop off items at Alco Furniture and Appliances, First National Bank, Lyle’s Auto, McDonalds and Pushkarich Accounting in Follansbee.