BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Residents got a chance for free food in Brooke County.

The Mountaineer FoodBank Partnered up with the Brooke County Salvation Army to hand out food to those in need.

Organizers say they try to look for food deserts where there’s not a lot of resources.

Wednesday they had enough food for 200 house holds.

“It is so humbling just to be able to work for such a wonderful company like the Mountaineer FoodBank where we do have the ability to help people in situations like this where there’s not a lot of resources or income, low income areas just anytime we can get out and help families is wonderful.” Lori King – Mobile Pantry Coordinator Mountaineer FoodBank

King says they have food giveaways about 6 to 8 times every week!