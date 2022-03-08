A former Brooke County police officer out of Wellsburg has been charged by a grand jury on one count of possession, electronic access, and or distribution of child porn.

Brooke County Prosecuting Attorney says Jonathan Griffin committed the offenses between December 6 through December 22, 2020.

It’s claimed during that time that Griffin had a dropbox with 16 digital photos of minors engaged in an offensive sexual gesture, five digital photos of minors engaged in sexual acts, one digital photo of a minor engaged in an offensive sexual gesture, six digital videos of minors engaging in an offensive sexual gesture, four digital videos of minors engaged in sex acts, three digital videos of minors engaged in an offensive sexual gesture, and two digital videos of minors engaged in sex acts.

A court date for Griffin will be made on Monday