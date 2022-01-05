Former Brooke County resident charged for his sex offender registration

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

Christopher J. Schragl, a former Brooke County man, is facing a charge involving his sex offender registration, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

Schragl, 45, was indicted on one count of “Failure to Register.”

Schragl, a person required to register as a sex offender, is accused of traveling to West Virginia from another state without updating his registration.

The crime allegedly occurred from May to December 2021 in the Northern District of West Virginia.

Schragl faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.