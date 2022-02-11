The former Follansbee coke plant, currently Mountain State Carbon, is shutting down.

The Parent company, Cleveland Cliffs provided the following statement:

Cleveland-Cliffs announced today that we will be ceasing production and permanently closing our Mountain State Carbon coke plant in West Virginia in the second quarter of 2022. Cleveland-Cliffs has implemented an environmental and operational strategy to reduce the usage of coke in our blast furnaces in order to reduce our CO2 emissions. We continue to reduce the usage of coke by increasing the use of hot-briquetted iron (HBI) production and increased use of scrap in our steelmaking. This has dramatically lowered our needs for coke and coal. Fortunately, we anticipate that all impacted employees will have job opportunities at our other nearby facilities. This will ensure that interested employees will have other employment opportunities within Cleveland-Cliffs. Mountain State Carbon employs approximately 288 employees. We anticipate retaining a staff of employees (12 hourly and 3 salaried) for asset management and environmental compliance during this permanent closure. Cleveland-Cliffs

USW International Vice President David McCall, who chairs negotiations with Cliffs provided this statement:

“Our union was notified today that Cliffs intends to close the Follansbee facility, which will impact up to 280 members and families.” “The USW will ensure that our members are treated with dignity during the process and negotiate over of the effects of Cliffs’ decision, including the opportunity for workers to transfer to other facilities if they choose.” David McCall – USW International Vice President

We reached out to Follansbee City Manager Jack Mclntosh, and this is what he had this to say,

“First of all, We feel bad for the families that this affects. We are now exploring all avenues on how this impacts the Operation of the City of Follansbee.” Jack McIntosh – Follansbee City Manager

