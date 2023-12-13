WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

A local Brooke County Fire Department is taking on a holiday tradition this year.

The Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department has been asked by the Wellsburg Kiwanis Club to take over the Christmas Eve luminaries program.

Franklin VFD has helped with this program for many years and they were happy to be able to keep the tradition going.

They are once again asking for the community’s support of any amount to help offset the cost for the hometown project.

Every year on Christmas Eve volunteers light up the luminaries along Route 2 in Wellsburg.

Organizers say it is a wonderful tradition.

“It’s nice for us to be able to continue on with it. We post pictures of the Facebook and several other people post pictures and several people have moved away from here. They really like to see the pictures, see the videos and just enjoy that childhood memory they have,” Darin Pizer – President, Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department “

People can also purchase kits for their personal use at home.

It includes ten bags, ten candles and sand for $10 until December 17th.

You can buy them at at Fonce’s Produce, Mullenbach Funeral Home and the Follansbee Flower Shop.

They can also deliver the kits if needed on December 18th and 19th.

Click here to donate to the holiday project.

Again all proceeds benefit the Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department in helping with their efforts in lighting the highway this Christmas Eve!

This project was dedicated to Ron Ostrosky, a former chairman of the Luminary Project and former member of the Franklin Community VFD.