BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a tragedy that took place nearly 45 years ago—that finally found closure.

A plaque was dedicated to firefighter Duane Craft, known as Denny, at the Franklin Cemetery this morning.

More than two dozen of his family members were present to remember his service as part of the Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department.

He responded to his last call on January 22, 1978, when he collapsed from a heart attack and passed away on the way to the hospital.

Craft is the only firefighter from Franklin VFD to die in the line of duty.