Free Covid-19 testing in Hancock and Brooke Counties

(WTRF)- If you are in need of a CVOID-19 test, Hancock and Brooke Counties are offering free testing today.

Testing in Brooke County will be at the Wellsburg Middle School from 12 PM- 4 PM.

In Hancock County, testing will be by the pool at Tomlinson Run State Park from 12 PM- 4PM.

Currently, Brooke County is in “gold” on the WV DHHR County alert map and Hancock County is in “yellow” advisory.

Gov. Justice is giving his coronavirus briefing today at 12: 30 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.