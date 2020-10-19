Free Covid-19 testing in Hancock and Brooke Counties

(WTRF)- If you are in need of a CVOID-19 test, Hancock and Brooke Counties are offering free testing today.
Testing in Brooke County will be at the Wellsburg Middle School from 12 PM- 4 PM.
In Hancock County, testing will be by the pool at Tomlinson Run State Park from 12 PM- 4PM.
Currently, Brooke County is in “gold” on the WV DHHR County alert map and Hancock County is in “yellow” advisory.
Gov. Justice is giving his coronavirus briefing today at 12: 30 PM.
