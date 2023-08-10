WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Back-to-school isn’t just a day on the calendar in Brooke County—it’s a bash.

Staff put together a celebration at the high school that was more than a meet-and-greet with teachers.

Students were treated to a petting zoo, balloon animals, a rock climbing wall and free pizza.

Firemen were also there to raise the truck ladders and let the younger ones try on their equipment.

And that’s all before they set off fireworks.

Free supplies were handed out, donated by those who helped out with the county’s stuff-a-bus event last month.

“We understand, I mean, with the economy the way it is, you know, things are tight for everybody. And so we just want to make sure they can come someplace and get what they need. And so when they start on that first day of school, they are doing great.” Dr. Jeffrey Crook, Brooke County Schools superintendent

The 2023 Bruins sports teams also made their community debut.