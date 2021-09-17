From robotics to choir, Brooke’s National Merit Scholar semi-finalist is a Renaissance man

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Northern Panhandle saw not one, but two students become semi-finalists for the prestigious National Merit Scholarship.

Today the 7news team was pleased to meet Logan White, a Brooke High senior with some wide-ranging skills.

Our conversations with Logan revealed that he’s a high school renaissance man.

He stepped out of his choir class for his interview, but he’s also heavily involved in robotics and engineering at Brooke.

Logan says his biggest passion at school is CTE—that stands for Career Technical Education.

That’s where students get real life, hands-on experience with very practical activities like welding, carpentry, and trade work.

And true to his varied interests—he believes giving different things a try is the fastest road to success.

I think being an active member of your community is the single most important thing. If you get out there and do a lot and just throw stuff at the wall, you’re going to find what sticks for you and eventually you’re going to feel a lot more belonging, you’re going to feel like you’re an active member in your community and then with that so many other things are going to open up for you. Logan White, Brooke High School senior, National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist

Choir isn’t Logan’s only musical interest—

He’s also the trombone section leader of Brooke High’s marching band and helps them slide to success after school.

Now even just as a semi-finalist—Logan is one of only about 16 thousand high school seniors nationwide.

And with his go-getting attitude, he should be a shoo-in for a finalist spot.