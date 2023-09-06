WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Golfers are playing for a good cause this weekend at the Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network’s very first Golf Scramble fundraiser.

The max number of 24 teams are signed up for a day of fun, food, and great prizes donated by local sponsors.

Janna Gordon has been the executive director of the Brooke Hancock FRN for a year now and says it has always been one of her major goals to build sustainable funds for the organization.

With grant funding going in and out, she is proud to say this is the first fundraiser in the history of the FRN with more to come.

”This was just our opportunity to build that sustainability and have funds and potentially grow even bigger. I’d love to buy a space. I’d love to be able to get a building in downtown Weirton so that we can be, you know, better in the community a little bit and be within walking distance for a lot of the families that receive our services and stuff like that. That’s the future goal.” Janna Gordon – Executive Director, Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network

The Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network Inaugural Golf Scramble is this Saturday, September 9th at the Mountaineer Woodview Golf Course in New Cumberland beginning at 10am.

They are still accepting sponsors and donations, so if you are interested you can call the FRN at 304-748-7850.