BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Ground has officially been broken on the Brooke County Central Ambulance Station.

County leaders, EMS personnel, and EMS Board members picked up their shovels to commemorate the event.

The Central Station will house all EMS personnel and their entire ambulance fleet.

The entire project is a little over 2 million dollars.

Brooke County EMS, Deputy Director, Jeff Luck says this new station will provide a tremendous resource for county residents.

“I’m feeling excited. It’s nice to see this finally you know happening. Up to this points it’s been a lot of planning and papers and this brings it to fruition.” Jeff Luck – Deputy Director, Brooke County EMS

“This building will allow for a better average response time from EMS by sending the right people, with the right ambulances, the right equipment, to the right calls. So this is really about efficiency, this is about providing resources to our EMTs and Paramedics and their Administrative Staff.” A. J. Thomas – President Brooke County Commission

The Central Ambulance Station is set to be complete this time next year!

And there will be a ribbon cutting once it is complete.