Hoax to get classes canceled looked real but didn’t work

BROOKE COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) Parents of students at Brooke High School got a message this morning, claiming two teachers tested positive for COVID 19, that they have entered quarantine and their classes are canceled.



It also said that all students of those teachers must get tested.



Brooke County Deputy Superintendent Corey Murphy said it was a prank but it was fairly well done, and created some confusion among school officials at first.



He said the teachers mentioned are math and special ed teachers, and the hoax “doesn’t bring to mind any student in particular,” Murphy said.



“We would never report it like that,” Murphy added. “If it was real, it would have come from the superintendent’s office, and there would have been a press release to the media from the Board of Education.”



He said it would also have been sent through the school’s “Remind” app, which is password protected.



He noted that many youngsters have better tech skills than adults, and it appears these pranksters have studied past statements from school officials, and tried to replicate them.



He said they’ll take disciplinary action if they find out who did it.



School went on as usual.