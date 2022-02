The home where a Brooke County fatal shooting happened is now under investigation. for another reason

Fire crews were called to the scene of 94 Shreves Lane in Colliers at 3 AM.

This was where Jules Suter was shot and killed

Officials are investigating this as arson.

On Wednesday, Harley Gill was arraigned by the Magistrate’s office and transported to the Nothern Regional Jail with no bond for the 1st-degree murder of Jules Suter.

