Infant injured during crash in Wellsburg

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) An infant was injured in a car crash in Wellsburg on Monday.
Two vehicles were involved in a T- bone at 10th and Charles Streets.
The infant was checked out and released on scene.
One vehicle went into Cipoletti Plumbing and damaged the structure.
No other injuries were reported.
Wellsburg Police and Fire along with Brooke County Ambulance were on scene.
