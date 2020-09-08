Interim Sheriff appointed in Brooke County

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)- There is a new Sheriff in town in Brooke County– as of right now.

The Brooke County Commission appointed chief deputy Matthew Scott Adams as the interim Sheriff earlier today and was later sworn in after former sheriff, Larry Palmer’s, retirement.

Adams is a Brooke County native and says he looks forward to serving his community in this new role.

Sheriff Adams will only have this position until December, following the election between two candidates running for Brooke County Sheriff.

Adams says there is a few internal things that need taken care of and he’s ready to get to work.

We have a lot of internal things like new cruisers, the radios which is a big deal. The coverage in Brooke County has been awful for years. It’s going to get much better immediately, it’s business as usual in a lot of ways. Matthew Scott Adams| Interim Sheriff, Brooke County

A new Sheriff will be elected in the upcoming November election and will then take office on January 1st.