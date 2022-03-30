BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Italian firm Gruppo Fanti held a groundbreaking ceremony today in Weirton.

Gruppo Fanti, a metal packaging manufacturing company headquartered in Bologna, Italy, will open its first U.S.-based plant in Weirton, says the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. Fanti plans to invest $30 million into the Brooke County operation.

Fanti Group is an Italian industrial group, founded in 1948, specializing in packaging, owned by the Fanti family. The group has an aggregate revenue of 120 million euro, operates several plants in Italy along with several production and commercial entities in Europe, Russia, and Africa that manufacture more than 100 million metal cans every year.

The new manufacturing facility will produce metal packaging containers with state-of-the art equipment, creating an initial 40 new full-time jobs.

This investment is not only the first production facility in the United States for the parent entity Gruppo Fanti, but also the largest expansion project in the company’s 77-year history. Renovations are anticipated to be completed in the latter part of 2022, with facility operation beginning shortly after.

