BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Judicial Annex in Brooke County is coming along!

Rycon Construction workers have started on the foundation of the building.

The new annex is a $12.3 million project.

It will be three stories and will house the court systems.

Those being the magistrate, family and circuit courts, along with the circuit clerk’s office, probation office and the prosecutor’s office.

“Part of our primary duties as county commissioners is to provide a court system. We’ve been under a court order to improve our court infrastructure. It’s going to be an asset and the people of Brooke County are really going to be proud of this.” A.J. Thomas – Commission President

The annex is set to be complete in April of 2023.