Kittle Charged With First-Degree Murder

(WTRF)- A Weirton man who was arrested for stabbing his father to death was charged with first-degree murder, according to the Herald-Star.

21-year-old Justin Michael Kittle was charged through Brooke County Magistrate Court, where a preliminary hearing is pending.

Weirton Police say, Jeffrey Kittle, Justin’s father, was found lying in his backyard, where he was pronounced dead, with cuts to his back, head, and leg on May 19.

The criminal complaint states “Justin states he then accidentally stabbed his mother. Justin stated after he stabbed his mother, he dropped the knife, went back in the house and got a Mountain Dew and a cigarette. Justin stated he then went back outside to help his mother render aid to his father.”