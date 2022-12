Brooke County, W.Va. – A portion of WV 2, at the intersection with Allegheny Street, will have a lane restriction from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, for fiber optic installation.

Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.