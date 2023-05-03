BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The 8th Annual Wellsburg Junior Police Academy is set for June12th through the 16th.

And this is the last week for sign-ups!

Organizers say this will by far be their biggest year yet with already over 130 kids signed up!

At the academy, Cadets get the chance to learn all about first responders and other core values they can use for the rest of their lives.

“They do learn a lot about firemen and policemen and EMT’s but it’s very much about you know discipline and getting them to learn like hey you’re responsible for yourself and how it’s more important to take care of others.” CHIEF DEPUTY MATTHEW SCOTT ADAMS – WELLSBURG JUNIOR POLICE ACADEMY ORGANIZER

To sign up for the Wellsburg Junior Police Academy click here.

The last day to sign up is Saturday May 6th.