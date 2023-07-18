BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – School administrators, police and resource officers traveled to Brooke High School on Tuesday to participate in an Alice Training course.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Alice training prepares participants for active shooter situations, teaching them what and what not to do.

Several mock active shooter drills with different scenarios took place.

After each drill, they debriefed to discuss what reactions worked well and where improvements could be made.

“The Brooke County Board of Education has partnered with Navigate 360, who is the parent company for Alice, which is who we as a district utilizes our active shooter training. So, today was an instructor training course where we’ve invited several staff members and local police departments to participate in getting certified as ALICE instructors so that they can go back to their facilities and teach their folks the active shooter training that Alice provides.” John White | Director of Safety and Crisis Management, Brooke County Schools

Brooke County Resource Officers, administrators from Pleasant and Northern Allegheny counties along with officers from White Hall and Weirton Police Departments were involved with the Alice Training.