BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Following Governor Jim Justice’s declaration of a State or Preparedness of all 55 counties, 7News spoke to local EMA officials about what residents should be aware of.

Brooke County EMA Deputy Director Jeff Luck says right now they are mostly concerned about the wind advisory.

High winds create many problems from downed trees in roadways and on power lines to power outages.

Luck says there are a few things residents can do to stay weather ready.

“If a tree comes down across the roadway, of course, you know, turn around in a safe area and find an alternate route. For trees that individuals find that are on power lines, first of all, stay away from the trees and stay away from the area and then contact the electric company, the power companies, and notify them with the tree being down.” Deputy Director Jeff Luck – Brooke County EMA/EMS

Luck also encourages people to visit weather websites such as fema.gov, weather.gov/stormready, EMD.wv.gov and ready.wv.gov for information about emergency preparedness.