WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – There is some good news for residents in one local town, as their police department is now operating at full staff.



The Wellsburg Police Department filled several vacancies as three new officers were sworn in by Mayor Daniel Dudley Monday.



Kaylin Ferguson, Richard Reinard and Daniel Casto all took the oath to protect and serve the community.



Police Chief Mike Allman also took part in the ceremony and says he is looking forward to working with the new officers.