FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Follansbee residents received a message on the Follansbee app and Facebook page, as well as a robocall letting them know that the building permit for the bladder building would not be voted on at Monday evening’s council meeting.

Instead, a public information session from Empire Diversified Energy themselves will be held Tuesday where they will present the entire process, emissions, and safety that come along with this project.

An entire year ago on December 12th last year, Empire Diversified Energy gave a medical waste presentation, but has since switched to the recycling of plastics.

”What we said was, ‘Hey, you really have to do a presentation to the citizens.’ So, that’s kind of where we are right now before we approve anything. They came in last week for an approval of a second section of the building called the bladder building. But we said we’re not going to do that until you do the presentation. They had told us numerous times they were going to do the presentation. So, the time is now. It’s new and it’s new to us. So, I think it’s very fair for them to ask and say, hey, you know, what’s going on in our backyard?” Mayor David Velegol – City of Follansbee

The public informational session hosted by Empire Diversified Energy on the Plastic Pyrolysis Facility will be held tomorrow, December 12th at 6pm at the Follansbee Blue Wave Center – also known as the former Follansbee Middle School.

They will make the presentation first and then open the meeting for public comment.