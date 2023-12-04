BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Brooke County deputies deployed a K9 in the arrest of a man in Follansbee Monday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Brooke County deputies were dispatched to an address on Lee Road, Follansbee for a complaint of a bond violation.

Levi Thomas was at the residence, allegedly in the presence of the victim in his domestic battery case. Thomas was on bond for that charge.

Authorities say once Thomas knew deputies were close to the residence, he fled out the back into the woods.

According to authorities, Thomas has fled and or fought with the police on several previous arrests.

Sgt. Siranovic deployed his K9 partner, Duke, to assist in tracking Thomas in the woods. Shortly in the search Siranovic was able to spot Thomas and told him to stop running. Thomas changed directions and started flee away from Siranovic and Duke. After two more warnings to ordering Thomas to stop, Siranovic released Duke to chase down Thomas.

Duke apprehended Thomas by biting his arm. In an attempt to free himself, Thomas allegedly struck K9 Duke several times with his fists. Siranovic was able to quickly effect the arrest of Thomas.

Siranovic ensured that Thomas received immediate medical attention for the bites he received from resisting K9 Duke.

Thomas was treated and released from Weirton Medical Center then transported to the Northern Regional Jail where he was charged with bond violation, fleeing on foot and resisting arrest.

