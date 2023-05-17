BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Brooke County detectives received an anonymous call concerning two juvenile females that have reported sexual abuse, according to a criminal complaint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The juvenile females live with their mother (7News is not naming her to protect the identity of the victims), their older brother and infant sister. The caller stated that the juveniles were sexually abused by Jon Logan, the husband of the juveniles’ cousin, BL. BL and Jon Logan are married, but currently live separately.

According to the complaint, JT (DOB 5/31/11) stated that Jon Logan gave her something to knock her out. JT and RT (DOB 5/31/11) both stated that Logan had touched them.

The criminal complaint states that on January 13, 2022 the two females were interviewed at The Comfort House advocacy center in Weirton, West Virginia. JT explained that she feels unsafe at her aunt BL’s house because of Jon and stated that he “makes her feel uncomfortable, gets too close to her, and gets mad if they don’t do what he asks.” When asked to elaborate on that JT stated that Jon “smacks her butt and hold her tight from behind.” JT disclosed that Jon would rub her thigh area and on two-three different occasions his hand would touch her “pee-bug”, and squeeze that area tighter than when he was touching her thigh. JT explained that her “pee-bug” was her private area.

BL came to the Sheriff’s Department to talk about the allegations against her husband Jonathan Logan. BL allegedly stated she wasn’t aware of any incidents that had happened with Jon and the juvenile females, but was aware of Facebook messages he had sent her regarding these juvenile females.

to officials, BL stated Jon messaged her about giving the girls alcohol and Benadryl in an attempt to incapacitate them so that he could do sexual things with the girls. BL stated that after messaging about these ideas Jon had, they had spoken in person and she advised him that they would not be doing that to the girls.

Jon allegedly told detectives about the Facebook messages between his wife and him but that he would never act on those thoughts. Jon eventually confessed, according to officials, to touching JT on her vagina area over top of her clothing for sexual gratification, the complaint states.

According to The Weirton Times, Jonathon Logan was arrested on April 3, 2022. He appeared in court on May 10, 2023, and the trial is still ongoing, according to the Brooke County Prosecuting Attorney’s Facebook page.

Stay tuned to 7News for updates on this ongoing trial.