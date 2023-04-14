A man was arrested in Brooke County after 15 enterings occurred in the county since Easter weekend, according to officials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say a 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Wellsburg after six enterings happened Friday morning. Police say there have been 12-15 enterings since Easter weekend.

Officials say the man stole money, cigarettes, cigarette lighter, small pieces of jewelry and other ‘knick-knacks.’

They say he also stole a hoodie, which he put on and then committed another crime, and later the hoodie was discarded.

Police also say the man took over $50 in change that he stole to Kroger and cashed the change in.

Police do not know, at this time, how much money was stolen from all the enterings.

“Please lock your vehicles at night. People do enter but usually they will not break into a car, but they will just walk down the street and hit the handle to see if it’s unlocked. It’s not necessarily they should have to be worried about their safey on this.” Chief Michael Allman – Wellsburg Police Department

The man’s name is not being released at this time because police are gathering more information and the case is still under investigation.

Officials say the man will be charged with multiple counts of entering a vehicle without breaking because all the vehicles were unlocked.