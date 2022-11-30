A man was arrested after an alleged DUI crash that resulted in a life flight.

Weirton Police say a two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and Freedom Way.

Police say a 2020 Mazda SUV, with Connecticut registration, was traveling north on Main Street from U.S. 22.

The Mazda, being driven by Matthew L. Edwards, made a left turn onto Freedom Way, striking a 2021, Dodge Ram Truck, with WV registration, traveling south on Main Street, according to police.

The truck, being driven by Christopher Cowger, was flipped onto its side from the impact and due to injuries Christopher Cowger was life-flighted to a Pittsburgh Hospital, police say

Weirton PD say Matthew Edwards was arrested and charged with felony 3rd offense DUI, driving while suspended DUI, DUI with serious bodily injury and no proof of insurance.