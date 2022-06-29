Deputies say they arrested a man after a high-speed pursuit in Brooke County Tuesday night.

Officials say at around 11:00 PM a deputy passed a driver that they knew had a suspended license and when they tried to pull the vehicle over the deputy was led on a pursuit.

Brooke County deputies say the pursuit reached over 100 M.P.H.

Deputies say the man driving the vehicle crashed into a guard rail near the coke plant in Follansbee on Route 2.

The man was able to get out of his vehicle and jumped over the guard rail and led deputies on a foot pursuit.

Deputies say that’s when they released K9 Kane who was able to capture the driver.

BROOKE COUNTY: Michael Ensminger led deputies on a pursuit last night. Deputies noticed Ensminger driving and knew he had a suspended license. He then led deputies on a chase where he wreaked his car, continued on foot where K9 Kane apprehended him. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/iPaVkIzej8 — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) June 29, 2022

Michael Ensminger was arrested and taken to the Northern Regional Jail on charges of felony and fleeing. Deputies say Ensminger also had a warrant for his arrest.