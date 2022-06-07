BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

All new tonight–

Every year during the rainy season Route 2 experiences rock and land slides.

And this year was no different when two slides shut down south of Wellsburg and south of Follansbee paralyzing the movement of those who live there.

So commissioners want something done about it.

They are scheduling a meeting with local delegates, senators, state lawmakers, and the Governor.

That meeting will address the needs for Route 2 to be expanded to four lanes from Short creek to Follansbee.

West Virginia is getting 6 billion dollars in infrastructure money, which Commissioner Tim Ennis says is why it’s perfect timing to get this project on the Governor’s radar.

“This is something that needs to be addressed with the new bridge coming in and we just want to make sure that we are able to get our fair share of those money’s.” Tim Ennis – Brooke County Commissioner

That meeting is scheduled for July 7th.

