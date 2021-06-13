More than 350 American flags retired in ceremony

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) — More than 350 retired American Flags from all over the Ohio Valley were properly disposed of at two area funeral homes on Saturday.

The James Funeral Home in Follansbee and its sister location, Chambers Funeral Home in Wellsburg, hosted the ceremony, which is now in its eighth year. The West Virginia Patriot Guard took part in the ceremony. Members of the community also participated.

Eric Fithyan, funeral home owner, explained why the flag retirement ceremony is so important.