WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF)

A much anticipated project has begun in Brooke County.

The city of Wellsburg is removing dilapidated properties that have become eye sores and public nuisances.

Edgeco Contracting has already demolished two of the 16 blighted properties.

Officials say this was made possible in part from Senator Ryan Weld who helped the city get the state reimbursement grant to help with the cost of demolition.

City Manager Stephen Maguschak says the response from the residents has been amazing.

“It’s a blight to the community. It brings everyone property taxes down and stuff so by taking these houses out, a lot of these properties are going to go auction so that the neighbors can possibly purchase these properties and make it beautiful again.” STEPHEN MAGUSCHAK, WELLSBURG CITY MANAGER

They hope to have a second round the demolition of more blighted properties.

The current project will be on a property by property bases because some might need more time then others to tear down, there is not a specific time frame for completion.