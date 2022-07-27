BROOKE COUNTY- Officals have released the names of the four people that were injured during an ATV and side-by-side crash.

The four people taken and released from the hospital are:

Travis Kazlman

Cole Tennant

Phoenix Stevens

Scott Parr

Officals say all four were taken by STAT Medevac Life Flight and Health Net to Pittsburgh hospitals and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on July 15 by Eldersville Road just off Allegheny Street on Hooverson Heights in Follansbee.