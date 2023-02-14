BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – In an emergency, every minute counts, so having the right tools to respond is critical.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now, the Brooke County Courthouse is ready in case someone goes into cardiac arrest.

During Tuesday’s Brooke County Commission meeting, emergency personnel showed off two new AEDs.

Brooke County Ambulance purchased these devices with a grand through MPLX.

One will be located in the main lobby. The other will be on the third floor outside of dispatch and the sheriff’s department.

Someone who goes into cardiac arrest, the faster an AED can be applied to someone without a heartbeat and the device does their job, the better the success rate of returning spontaneous circulation. Jeff Luck, Deputy Director, Brooke County EMS/EMA

Luck said these new AEDs are connected to the courthouse Wi-Fi. That means the machines will automatically alert emergency personnel if the batteries are low or if that pads are about to expire and need replaced.

The AEDs went into service about a week ago. When the new Courthouse Annex is finished, Luck said these machines will stay where they are. The hope is to get more AEDs for the new annex through county funds or a grant.