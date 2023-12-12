WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The highly anticipated opening of the new judicial annex in Brooke County is being slightly delayed.

The people in Brooke County have been patiently waiting for the brand-new judicial annex building to be fully open and now they might have to wait just a bit longer.

Brooke County commissioners say they are still working on getting bids for security equipment in the new building.

Commissioners also recently learned that the Supreme Court is taking additional time to move their agencies into the new building. They say they are hopeful that they can officially move into the new building by February or March.

The president of the Commission says one of their main focuses right now is to ensure that any new employees are trained and ready to go when it opens.

”We did just hire new security guards. We definitely want to get them trained, not just here in this building, but also on a lot of the new security equipment in the new building. A lot of it is, you know, state of the art and is going to require some training. We look forward to moving into that building. But, you know, we are kind of, you know, powerless when it comes to some things.” A.J. Thomas – President, Brooke County Commission

Commissioners say the current judicial annex is still operating in full capacity so none of the court systems are being affected by the delay.

Thomas says their hope was to be fully operational by the middle of 2023 but now it is looking like they will be officially opened by the first quarter of 2024.