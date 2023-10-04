BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County’s Central Ambulance Station is still on pause right now, as they wait for more soil samples to come back.

If you remember back in August. tanks were found beneath the property that turned out to be an old gas station from the 50s.

Since then, the tanks have been removed, and officials say preliminary testing has come back clean and no cause for worry.

Commissioner Tommy Diserio says the project is only behind about a month and a half and he hopes Waller Corporation will be able to make up some of the lost time.

“The results will tell us one of two things, we need to excavate more soil out and remove it from the site or the soil is not contaminated and we can put it back in.” Tommy Diserio – Brooke County Commissioner

During the meeting, there was also a request from the EMS Board for a Strategic Plan that goes hand in hand with the future they are trying to build for EMS in the county.

Also, the Wellsburg Masonic Lodge will be holding a cornerstone laying ceremony for the new EMS building on October 14th at 1 PM.

Everyone is welcome to attend at 3027 Pleasant Avenue in Wellsburg.