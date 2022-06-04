BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Things are on the rise for the city of Follansbee.

It has been a little over a month since the coke plant closed down and the city took a hit.

But now there are a few projects in the works to get the economic growth ramped up.

And that is what the new city manager will have to continue to be on top of.

“Again, we have the 10-million-dollar sewer project, the 9.2 water project. We have the firehouse, which is already designed. That’s a 2.7million dollar project and we have the city plaza project. So, whoever comes in is really going to have to have project construction experience to keep these moving.” Mayor David Velegol – Follansbee

He says he hopes the revenue that was lost will be found again in the new projects Empire has going on.