BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Brooke County officials are pleading with motorists to slow down on US 22 in Weirton.

Another two-vehicle crash happened on 22 Westbound during rush hour around 5 PM Tuesday.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Two fatal crashes happened on the same highway a little more than a week ago.

Sheriff Richard Beatty says there have been 172 police responses to the Veterans Memorial Bridge area since construction began.

He says That’s directly related to speed, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.

“People just need to realize that construction it’s here and it’s going to be here for a while and they need to slow down, pay attention to what the hecks going on. One death is too many, unfortunately we’ve had several and I’m afraid it’s not going to get any better.” Sheriff Richard Beatty – Brooke County Sheriff’s Department

Sheriff Beatty says with Market Street Bridge currently being closed, he urges motorists to give additional time and patience as people are trying to get to where they need to be.