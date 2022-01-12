Operation Valentine hopes to bring a smile to troops and veterans

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Operation Valentine is back for its 10th year!

Chambers James Funeral Home collects Valentines from schools, churches, or anyone who wants to participate to send to veterans and active duty military soldiers.

For those serving overseas, mail call still remains one of the highlights of their day so to receive a handmade or handwritten card makes it a little more special for the holiday.

Owner of Chambers & James Funeral Homes, Eric Fithyan, says the response from both sides is so heartwarming.

“When you get to see the valentines come in the door, and they say thank you for your service or my grandpap served as well you just know the importance even while we are in a pandemic like this that people still care and people still do stuff and projects for their community,” said Fithyan.

He says over the years they have collected more then 10 thousand valentines.

If you want to participate you have until February 4 to drop them off at either location:

Chambers Funeral Home 1030 Main St. Wellsburg, WV

James Funeral Home 1245 Main St. Follansbee, WV

He just asks that no food or glitter be used for the valentines.