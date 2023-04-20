WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The vandalism at Betty Carr Park has Wellsburg officials calling for updated security equipment.

Back on March 15, someone graffitied the park with racial and homophobic slurs, and profanity on several park benches, dugouts, and even the pitcher’s mound of the ball field.

Mayor Daniel Dudley says they won’t tolerate this in the city and they will be updating and adding new cameras to the parks and a few other places as well.

“We’re working on trying to get a new system with cameras and working on updating on our cameras. We want to update them all and then also we want to put them at our water department, our city department, our sewage department, even in City Hall.” Mayor Daniel Dudley – City of Wellsburg

Council is just waiting on bids for the cameras and they hope to have them updated and installed in the next few weeks.

The investigation as to who’s responsible for the vandalism is still underway.