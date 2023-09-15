BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

One big thing officials want people to know ahead of the Wellsburg Brilliant Bridge opening is the parking situation.

Officials released this graphic Thursday night.

They say there will be no traffic near the bridge, there are designated parking areas where bus shuttles will be taking people back and forth.

There are two designated public parking areas located in Beech Bottom and on Yankee Street in Wellsburg between 7th Street and 9th Street.

There will be a free shuttle service running between these designated parking areas and the bridge site during the day of the event on September 20 from 10am—7pm.

On the Ohio side, public parking is available at the bridge site in Brilliant on 3rd Street.

The Wellsburg Bridge will be open for vehicle traffic the following day!

A list of events can be found at this link.