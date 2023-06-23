BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) 79 years ago a deadly F4 tornado tore through Shinnston West Virginia.

A total of 30 people died in Shinnston and at least 104 were killed in the state, one of the lives lost was in Brooke County.

Since 1944 the advances in being prepared for tornadoes have increased.

Brooke County EMA officials say listening to the alerts, knowing the difference between a watch and a warning, having a plan in place, and a supply kit along with getting the NOAA weather radios they are now offering residents is key.

“The weather radios are almost like the smoke detector for weather in that you know when we’re asleep we’re not going to hear a message coming over our phone, where as these have a loud alert. So it should give them more time to get down to their basement or to their safe location.” Jeff Luck – EMA Deputy Director

The Mountain State averages about two tornadoes a year.

More than 150 tornadoes reported in WV over the last 75 years.

They plan to give out 100 radios to county residents at the fair on September 15th.