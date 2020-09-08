Remote learning for Brooke Intermediate North & Brooke Middle School due to positive COVID-19 case

WELLSBURG, W.V.a. (WTRF)- A staff member at Brooke Intermediate North tested positive for COVID-19 and as a precaution both Brooke Intermediate North and Brooke Middle School will be closed for the time being.

The individual came in contact with staff members from both schools and in-person classes have been delayed for at least a week in order to receive COVID-19 test results.

Brooke County Schools are hopeful to open Brooke Middle School after a week as the staff members who came in contact with the individual received negative COVID-19 test results.

Brooke County Schools officials say they are taking all necessary precautions and will continue to follow orders given by local and state health officials.

At this time we need to follow the processes that have been put in place by the local health department and we also reached out to the state health department, the state superintendent of schools and the governor’s office as well. They are giving us guidelines to when we can open these schools safely. Stephanie Zimmer | Spokesperson, Brooke County Schools

Contract tracing has been conducted and every person who have been in contact with the individual will be quarantined and tested for COVID-19.

The two schools are on a remote learning schedule while the rest of Brooke Bounty Schools are on the Hybrid Schedule.