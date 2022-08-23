BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Brooke County Ambulance Authority Board held their monthly meeting Tuesday.

They discussed their EMS levy, the new central ambulance station, and other topics regarding EMS.

Members say they are working on revisions for the layout of the new building.

They also say the need for this building grows every day and they hope to break ground soon.

“Still moving along, hopefully that will be able to go to bid very soon and get a centralized which will be good for both crews. Some of our buildings now aren’t in very good shape and this will be a lot better for the crews.” Chief Michael Allman – Wellsburg Police/Board Member

Their meeting are every 4th Tuesday of the Month and they are open to the public.