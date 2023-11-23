FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Follansbee Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the new Team Secrist Taxidermy showroom in Follansbee.

The event was attended by chamber members, the owners, and friends.

Team Secrist Taxidermy, a full-service taxidermy business that has been operating for three years, has won numerous awards from the WV Taxidermy Association.

They accept a variety of animals, including fish, deer, and even bears.

They invite you to visit their showroom, learn about the process, or bring in your recently hunted animal to be transformed into a trophy piece.