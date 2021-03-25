Rookie Officer Saves Woman’s Life In Wellsburg Knife Incident

A woman was arrested at the Wellsburg Kroger last night after she reportedly swung a knife at officers.

Wellsburg Police say they received a call around 8 PM that a woman was holding a knife and had severe cuts on her neck that resembled fish gills.

The woman was near the entrance to the grocery store.



They immediately ordered her to stop and drop the paring knife she was swinging.



The woman refused- That’s when a second officer zeroed in on the woman.



The officer’s only goal was to protect the store’s customers and stop the woman.



And it was in a split-second decision that this officer reached for his taser, and not his gun- ultimately bringing the woman to the ground.



Chief Ferguson said the officer could’ve chosen to end the woman’s life- but in the end- ultimately saved it.

“There are things that you see on the national news almost coincide with the things that are happening in our own community. Whether it’s a gun, a knife, or anything like that. The fact of the matter is, There is so much mental illness engaged in these actions that it’s so hard on law enforcement to make a split decision,” said Wellsburg Police Chief Richard Ferguson.

The woman is now being treated at a Pittsburgh Hospital.



Now, her name is not being released yet- but we do know she is being charged with assault on an officer and failure to comply.



Ferguson says more charges are pending.