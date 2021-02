BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Brooke County officials are warning their residents about a current phone call scam.

These callers are claiming to be with Direct TV or AT&T and are offering discounts on their services if they put a $500 down payment in e-bay gift cards.

Officials say after getting the gift cards the clients are to call the number back with the activation codes to the card to get the discounts.

Brooke County Sheriff Richard Beatty says AT&T has been made aware of this scam.